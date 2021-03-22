Neeru Fireblade revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens latest card reveal has shown off Warlock’s second legendary for the set.

The newest card is a Legendary Warlock minion, High Overlord Saurfang, which costs five mana, has a 5/5 combat stats, and a Battlecry that opens up a permanent portal that lasts for the rest of the game if your deck is empty. Once opened, the portal fills your board with 3/2 imp each turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Neeru continues to build on Warlock’s new archetype which focuses on self mill and burning through your deck for immediate power. While bringing yourself closer to fatigue would eventually run you out of threats to play, Neeru would give you a consistent wave of 3/2 imps every turn. This means you’re guaranteed at least six 3/2s at the start of each of your rounds, which adds up to 18 damage that you can spread around for trading or directly attacking the opponent.

The portal is similar to Warlock’s first Quest in that it takes up a board space and the opponent (and the user) are unable to interact. Since imps spawn each turn, it is worthless for your opponents to try and trade as a new board will take its place.

One major downside to this self-mill strategy is that outside of Sphere of Sapience or Lorekeeper Polkelt, there is no way to consistently order the cards in your deck. This leaves your main goal of burning through your deck as fast as possible doubling as a major downside which can destroy your own ace minion like Neeru.

Forged in the Barrens will release at the end of the month on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.