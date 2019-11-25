Login
Necrium Apothecary revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

“You no take candle.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion is a quick-witted little Kobold.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Necrium Apothecary is a four-cost Rogue minion with two attack, four health, and a powerful Combo: draw a Deathrattle minion from your deck and gain its Deathrattle.

It’s a fantastic addition to Deathrattle Rogue and has potential with a number of different decks. Waxadred is the perfect partner for Necrium Apothecary, allowing for a neverending spawn of candle-wielding dragons.

Generic shuffle cards and low-cost mana spells would also fit nicely with the card, combining strong tempo with board control and the possibility of a game-winning wombo-combo.