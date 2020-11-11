Mystery Winner, Inconspicuous Rider, and Open the Cages join Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is now live. And one particular set of cards that were revealed builds upon the Secret Hunter archetype.

Blizzard introduced three new Hunter Secret-related cards today during the Hunter vs. Demon Hunter match on stream. These new cards are Mystery Winner, Inconspicuous Rider, and Open the Cages.

Mystery Winner is a one-mana common Hunter minion with 1/1 combat stats and a Battlecry that lets you Discover a Secret. Inconspicuous Rider is a three-mana common neutral minion with 2/2 combat stats and a Battlecry that casts a random Secret that’s selected from your deck. Open the Cages is a common Hunter Secret that summons a random Animal Companion if you begin your turn with at least two minions on your side of the board.

Mystery Winner is a weak turn one tempo play, but she fills out your curve and helps you get playable Secrets that you can use to respond to specific scenarios since you’re Discovering them.

Inconspicuous Rider is similar to Mad Scientist from Curse of Naxxramas. It’s a 2/2 minion that can play Secrets from your deck. While it does cost one more than Mad Scientist, which makes it a weaker version, it’ll still instantaneously provide the Secret due to its Battlecry.

Open the Cages is a powerful Secret that allows you to snowball an early board lead with a discounted Animal Companion. If you’re behind or even, though, Open the Cages won’t add anything to your board, which will make proper timing when playing it important.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.