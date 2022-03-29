Murloc handbuff mayhem is here with Hearthstone’s new Chum Bucket card

A newly revealed Hearthstone card offers great sustainability to the Murloc Warlock archetype.

There’s a real feeding frenzy going on in the Tavern: Chum Bucket is a two-cost Warlock spell that reads “Give all Murlocs in your Hand +1/+1. Repeat for Each Murloc you control.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s little question about which archetype may make use of this card: it will only be reliable enough in a dedicated Murloc Warlock deck that can flood the board with little critters and still have enough Murlocs in hand that are worth buffing for the next wave of tempo plays. Whether it’s strong enough to see competitive play remains to be seen.

Veteran Hearthstone players may remember Murloc Warlock decks from the early beta when the power levels were so low that the relative fragility of Murlocs was offset by the strength of Life Tap. Murloc decks came and went in the intervening years (even unexpected classes like Rogue got into the action), but Warlocks always had better options for aggressive decks.

With these exciting new tools, Gul’dan’s mrglglgling rampage may commence very soon: Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion launches on April 12, featuring Chum Bucket and 144 other new cards.