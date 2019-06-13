Here are the most popular Mechs in Standard Hearthstone

Hearthstone’s Rise of the Mech update is now live and has revamped a variety of cards from the Boomsday Project expansion.

These card changes, alongside the addition of the new Mech minion SN1P-SN4P, had quite an impact on the meta and on the amount of Mech-based decks that are now viable.

Here are some of the most popular Mech minions in Standard right now.

SN1P-SN4P

SN1P-SN4P was just introduced through the Rise of the Mech update and has impacted the meta in a huge way. SN1P-SN4P is a neutral Legendary Mech minion and is given to players for free if they log in during Hearthstone’s Rise of the Mech event between June 3 and July 1. Although SN1P-SN4P was given to us during the Rise of Shadows expansion, it’ll be considered part of the Boomsday Project expansion and will rotate out with that set.

SN1P-SN4P is a two-cost 2/3 Legendary minion with Magnetic, Echo, and a Deathrattle that summons two 1/1 Microbots. Since there are so many good Mechs in Standard decks right now, SN1P-SN4P can provide great value to almost any lineup. Part of what makes SN1P-SN4P so good is all of its keywords. You can use the card to build a giant robot, build an army of robots, or to amass a board of tiny Mechs after being board cleared. SN1P-SN4P is one of the best Mechs in the game right now as far as Standard is concerned, so don’t expect to see less of it anytime soon.

Zilliax

If SN1P-SN4P wanted competition for best Mech in the game, Zilliax is coming for the throne. Zilliax has been one of the best and most used cards since it debuted with the actual release of the Boomsday Project expansion in August 2018.

Zilliax is a five-cost 3/2 with a smorgasbord of keywords attached to it: Magnetic, Divine Shield, Taunt, Lifesteal, and Rush. Even in a deck that runs no other Mech minions to make use of Magnetic, Zilliax still finds tremendous value. Magnetic capability aside, for five mana, Zilliax lets you board a 3/2 Taunt minion with Divine Shield, deal three damage to an enemy minion, and gain three health. Toss Zilliax into a deck full of Mechs like Mech Paladin or Hunter and you can see how this card could literally be the most impactful play in a match. Zilliax may not be as new and shiny as SN1P-SN4P, but many would argue it’s potentially better.

Mecharoo

Although it may not look as intimidating as SN1P-SN4P or Zilliax, Mecharoo can be just as frustrating to play against and is nearly as popular. Mecharoo is the third most used card in ranked Hearthstone right now, according to HSReplay.net. The most used and second most used cards are Zilliax and SN1P-SN4P, respectively.

Even though Mecharoo has an incredibly low mana cost, it can generate tons of value for the right deck. Decks like Mech Hunter and Mech Priest are able to get such good value out of Mecharoo because it gives them the ability to make a Mech stick to the board in the early game. Mecharoo is a 1/1 Mech minion that costs one mana and has a Deathrattle that summons a 1/1 Jo-E Bot. The Bot that’s spawned from the Deathrattle is a 1/1 Mech with no effect. This means when using Mecharoo, opponents either have to spend more resources than they would like killing 1/1 minions, or risk the possibility of you building your Mech into a bigger robot on your next turn.

Eternium Rover

Eternium Rover is a one-cost 1/3 Warrior Mech from the Boomsday Project expansion. This little guy may not look like much, but thanks to his effect, he helped carry two of the strongest decks of the Rise of Shadows expansion: Control and Bomb Warrior.

In addition to being a one-cost 1/3 Mech, Eternium Rover allows you to gain two armor anytime it takes damage. This gives Both Bomb and Control Warrior plenty of sustain in the early game and also gives them a target for Mechs with Magnetic. Playing Zilliax on top of Eternium Rover can be a fantastic way to generate even more armor for yourself with your new mechanical creation. Control Warrior has consistently had one of the highest win rates in the game since the Rise of Shadows meta began to take shape. And a big reason for the deck’s success is the potential value held by Eternium Rover.