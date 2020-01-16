More cards revealed from Hearthstone’s upcoming solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening

Blizzard introduced four more Hearthstone cards today that will be obtainable through Galakrond’s Awakening.

Galakrond’s Awakening is the upcoming solo adventure that coincides with the Descent of Dragons expansion.

In addition to introducing two new single-player campaigns, Galakrond’s Awakening will add 35 new cards to Standard play. The idea is that players will be able to earn a set number of cards per chapter. After completing most chapters, for example, the player will be rewarded with four cards. These cards can be used outside of the adventure and some of them will undoubtedly find their way into the meta.

The highlight of today’s reveal is the Legendary Pirate Sky Gen’ral Kragg. This card will provide a clear boost to any Pirate deck. That means it’s time for Warrior and Rogue players to start theorycrafting.

Here are four of the newest cards coming to Hearthstone.

Sky Gen’ral Kragg

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rising Winds

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arcane Amplifier

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Eye of the Storm

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can start earning cards when Chapter one of the adventure goes live on Jan. 21.