Hearthstone card season is coming to a close. In just two weeks, the game’s next expansion, Ashes of Outland, releases to the live servers, bringing with it a new class, and a whole set of new cards.

The latest card to join the expansion is Mok’nathal Lion, a four-cost Hunter Rare with five attack, two health, Rush, and a Battlecry. Choose a friendly minon and copy its Deathrattle.