Mo’arg Artificer revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

The Year of the Phoenix brings a new and exciting set for Hearthstone fans, named Ashes of Outland. The expansion features the Demon Hunter class, together with some of Warcraft’s most iconic characters, like Illidan Stormrage, Lady Vashj, and Kael’thas Sunstrider.

The latest card to join the expansion is Mo’arg Artificer, a two-cost neutral Demon with two attack and four health. What makes the ugly-looking bugger interesting though is his effect. When he’s placed on the battlefield all minions take double damage from spells.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mo’arg Artificer has plenty of synergy with demons, and of course, spell-heavy classes, like Mage, Rogue, and Shaman. But his role in the metagame is questionable at this early stage of the expansion.

His effect has the potential to deal a massive amount of damage. It can’t be used to burn face, but it will be a strong choice for board clear situations.

He should ideally be used in slower-paced decks, focusing on controlling the board, and dragging out the game. He can be used to counter early game aggression and put a stop to face-orientated decks. When combined with area of effect damage, his value is insurmountable.

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, is set to release on April 7.

Stay tuned for more card reveals.