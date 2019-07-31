Mischief Maker revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the last bit of cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion today, but one stood out to the most daring few: Mischief Maker.

Mischief Maker is a three-cost 3/3 Neutral minion with a Battlecry that swaps the top card of its user’s deck with the top card from the opponent’s deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mischief Maker has fairly strong stats for its low mana cost, and as a Neutral card, the minion is flexible in the type of deck it can appear in. Mischief Maker doesn’t come risk-free, though, as its name might suggest, and the minion could end up benefiting the opponent more than its user.

When summoning the minion, players have the chance to exchange one of their stronger cards for one of their opponent’s weaker ones. With a little bit of planning and a lot of luck, however, players could interrupt an opponent’s combo—a move that would throw their opponent for a loop by greatly disrupting their deck synergy.

Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6, but fans of the game can pre-order the upcoming expansion in one of two bundle options from Hearthstone’s online store.