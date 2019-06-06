Meet the new Paladin hero from Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist: George the Fallen

The fifth and final chapter of Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist solo adventure is now live.

Chapter five introduces two more playable anti-heroes, George the Fallen and Tekahn.

If George looks familiar it’s probably because you encountered him during the Kobolds and Catacombs Dungeon Run. Before becoming a playable Hero in the Dalaran Heist, George was part of a duo with his buddy Karl. The pair of Silver Hand Recruits acted as a unified boss in the Kobolds Dungeon Run.

George and Karl eventually went missing and unfortunately it appears Karl is no longer living. When George resurfaced, the Silver Hand Recruit was filled with rage. George has dedicated his life to making anyone connected to the demise of his friend pay the consequences. George’s lust for vengeance has somehow led him to employment with the league of EVIL.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like all of the would-be lackeys who have joined the Heist, George the Fallen will have two additional Hero powers. George will start with the standard Paladin Hero power Reinforce which costs two mana and summons a 1/1 Silver Hand Recruit.

To unlock additional Hero powers for George, you’ll need to complete certain tasks while playing the Dalaran Heist. One of George’s additional powers is called Backup. This power costs two mana and allows you to add three 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits to your hand. To unlock Backup, you’ll need to equip 10 weapons.

George’s other unlockable power is called Boon of Light. This power costs two mana and allows you to give a friendly minion Divine Shield. To unlock Boon of Light you’ll need to lose Divine Shield 25 times. Each new Hero power will drastically alter your playstyle during a run, so try out all three if you want the full experience.

You can play as George the Fallen and help take revenge for Karl right now in Chapter five of Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist.