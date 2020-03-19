Marsh Hydra joins Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s first expansion of the year is drawing close. Ashes of Outland brings Demon Hunter to the game, as well as a slew of new, and hopefully exciting cards.

The latest card to join the expansion is Marsh Hydra, a seven-cost Druid Beast with seven attack, seven health, and Rush. After it attacks, it adds a random eight-cost minion to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In a constructed environment, Marsh Hydra is probably not the best card for Druid. It’s fairly slow, and its synergies are lacking. It does have a good stat line, and if it can make the most of its Rush, it’s powerful, but in most circumstances, this won’t be an option.

If Stampeding Roar wasn’t rotating out, Big Beast Druid may well have made an appearance in Ashes of Outland. But sadly, that’s not the case. Instead, Marsh Hydra will likely be reversed for the arena.

In the arena, Marsh Hydra is an excellent card, boarding on overpowered. It’s difficult to answer, and it has almost endless value. Play Marsh Hydra on turn seven, and the tempo will keep on rolling.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion releases on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.