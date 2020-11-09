Rogue spell Malevolent Strike joins Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, is almost here, featuring the return of the Old Gods, a new Corrupt keyword, and 135 new cards.

The latest card to join the expansion is Malevolent Strike, a five-cost Rogue spell that destroys a minion. It costs one less mana for each card in your deck that didn’t start there.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The spell fits perfectly with the new C’thun, the Shattered. The reworked Legendary breaks into pieces at the start of the game and shuffles four new cards into your deck. They include the Eye, Heart, Body, and Maw of C’Thun—each with a unique effect.

With Malevolent Strike in your hand and C’Thun in your deck, that’s turn-one removal. That extra removal is valuable for the Rogue class, allowing for slowly paced games catered to big and beefy cards, just like C’Thun.

Besides C’Thun, however, Malevolent Strike has strong synergy with Prince Malchezaar, which adds five extra Legendary minions to your deck at the start of the game. It also works well with Academic Espionage and Ticker Master.

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion releases to the live servers on Nov. 17. Stay tuned for even more card reveals.