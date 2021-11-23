Magister Dawngrasp revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

Hero cards are arguably the coolest type of card in all of Hearthstone.

The latest Hero Card revealed is a powerful Mage character, Magister Dawngrasp, an eight-cost Legendary Hero Card that rewards five armor when played. Additionally, Magister Dawngrasp has a Battlecry that allows you to recast a spell from each spell school you’ve cast this game. That means if you cast an arcane, a fire, and a frost spell earlier in the game, you’ll cast a random spell from each of those spell schools when Dawngrasp enters the field.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Magister Dawngrasp will also transform your Hero Power into a new one called Arcane Burst. This power causes you to deal one damage and also has an Honorable Kill bonus, if you get an Honorable Kill with your Hero Power then it will gain +2 damage.

Currently, Mage has the lowest win rate in all of Hearthstone based on Hsreplay.net. Early in the expansion, Quest Mage was a dominant force but was swiftly destroyed by the nerf bat. Many players, such as Brian Kibler, have expressed concern for the lack of viable Control options in the current meta.

Hopefully, Hero Cards like Magister Dawngrasp will result in the blossoming of a more Control heavy meta. You can check out all of the new cards coming with Fractured in Alterac Valley when the expansion goes live Dec. 7.