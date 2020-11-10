Magicfin revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

If you’re a Murloc fan, you’re going to love the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Magicfin is a three-cost Epic Murloc coming to the Shaman class. It’s a base 3/4 with a unique ability. While Magicfin is on the field, after a friendly Murloc dies, you can add a random Legendary minion to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Part of what makes the Murloc archetype work for classes like Shaman and Paladin is how well Murlocs synergize with each other. But Magicfin’s effect shakes up the Murloc playstyle by tossing what could potentially be a high number of random Legendary minions into the mix. Since Murloc decks generally focus on overwhelming an opponent with a board full of minions, Magicfin could be used to fill your hand with Legendaries after clearing the board.

It’s difficult to predict how well cards like Magicfin will perform due to the heavy amount of RNG that comes with them. But if you play Shaman, Magicfin definitely looks like he’ll be worth taking for a spin.

You can check out all the cards coming with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire when the expansion goes live on Nov. 17.