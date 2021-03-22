Mage spells, including Wildfire, revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

If there’s one thing any Mage player needs, it’s spells.

Hearthstone fans got a sneak peek today of some exciting spells coming to the class alongside the game’s next expansion, Forged in the Barrens.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most interesting and potentially most powerful of these new spells is called Wildfire. This two-cost Fire Magic spell will permanently increase the damage of your Hero Power by one. That means for the remainder of the game, your Hero Power will be a targetable two damage instead of one.

At first glance, this looks extremely powerful for Mage. This will make it much easier for Mage players to defend against Aggro decks early in the match and will also give them the option of putting out a little extra face damage.

Wildfire was revealed today alongside two other Mage spells that may not be as powerful but are equally as interesting.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Refreshing Spring Water is a four-cost Mage spell that allows you to draw two cards. Then, it refreshes two mana crystals for each spell drawn. If you’re playing a spell-heavy deck, this card is a great way to generate some extra momentum toward the end of your turn. Depending on when you play this card, it could almost provide you with so much value it feels like you get an extra turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Runed Orb is a two-cost Arcane spell that deals two damage and allows you to Discover a spell. This provides a ton of value for such a low rarity card. First, you get two targeted damage, then you immediately get a spell back to theoretically take the place of the one you just used.

If these three cards are any indication of what the future holds, you can expect Mage to still be the class on top of Hearthstone when it comes to pure spellcasting.

You can take all of Mage’s new toys for a spin when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.

