Mage and Rogue spell Potion of Illusion revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Echo of Medivh meets Shadowcaster in the latest Hearthstone card reveal.

Potion of Illusion is a four-cost Mage and Rogue spell that adds 1/1 copies of your minions to your hand. They cost one mana.

This is an exceptionally strong card, especially for the Mage class. It’s reminiscent of Exodia Mage and combo decks, bringing back memories of Hearthstone‘s heydey.

Potion of Illusion also fits nicely in Rogue decks, but admittedly not to the same degree as Mage. Copying Lackeys, EVIL Miscreant, and Edwin VanCleef could easily lead to a devastating combo-kill.

Under the right set of circumstances, Potion of Illusion’s value is immense. Finding those circumstances though won’t always be easy. It’s situational and will often lead to nowhere.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion launches on Aug. 6.