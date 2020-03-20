Mage Legendary Evocation coming in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

There’s no better surprise in Hearthstone than the reveal of a powerful Legendary card. And as we grow closer to the release of Hearthstone’s next expansion, Ashes of Outland, things continue to look up for the Mage class.

The latest Mage card revealed for Ashes of Outland is a one-cost Legendary spell called Evocation. Evocation fills your hand with random Mage spells and then you discard those spells at the end of your turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anyone who’s played a Mage in World of Warcraft will be more than familiar with the source of this spell. In WoW, Evocation is used to refill your Mage’s mana bar when you’ve nearly run dry. In Hearthstone, it looks like Evocation will fulfill a similar goal.

When you have no mana in World of Warcraft, you can’t cast spells. If you have no spells in your hand in Hearthstone, you can’t cast spells either. Evocation will act as a random reload button or as what you might consider a Hail Mary pass.

If you’re in desperate need of board clear but have none in your hand, Evocation might have your back. Similarly, if you’re just completely low on cards, Evocation will definitely have your back. Evocation could even work in unison with cards that reward you for the number of spells cast in a turn or with cards that reduce the mana cost of spells in your hand.

Regardless of what the future holds for Evocation, the Mage class as a whole looks interesting heading into Ashes of Outland. You can check out all of the cards in the new expansion when it drops on April 7.