The Mage class in Hearthstone has various viable archetypes across the expansions. Ranging from aggressive decks to secrets to control-oriented ones. With every new expansion, new archetypes are born and the latest one to dominate the Standard ladder and force nerfs to it was the No Minion Mage. The deck relied on Deck of Lunacy to convert all spells in the deck into stronger ones while retaining their original mana cost. The deck defined the meta and was swiftly nerfed.

With three ranked modes currently available, we made a list of decks you can play to climb easier in whatever mode you prefer to play. Below each deck, you’ll find a code you can copy to paste the list directly into your Hearthstone collection.

Here are the best Hearthstone Mage decks to play currently.

Standard

No Minion Mage

After the latest nerf to the Deck of Lunacy, Mage players got rid of it to have more consistent draws, using the traditional Mage spells which are powerful by themself to take down opponents. The deck has a lot of card draw and card generation, making it a huge threat to deal with for your opponents since they will have to anticipate what card you got from the RNG effect.

The plan is to mulligan for the Incanter’s Flow, Font of Power, or Primordial Studies for a great early game. With the Flow will reduce the mana cost of the remaining spells in your deck, the other two act as a minion generator early on and help you build a strong board from the get-go.

Code:

AAEBAf0EAu72AsW4Aw6sAeYElgXjEZjEArT8Ap+bA/+dA8G4A+DMA4XkA9DsA9HsA/yeBAA=

Wild

Aggressive Spell Mage

Aggressive Spell Mage relies on using a wide array of spells alongside three core minions, which empower this tactic. Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Flamewaker, Stargazer Luna act as a huge board presence and allow you to bombard your opponent with spells due to the extra card draw you get.

The deck has a great mana curve due to its abundance of low mana cost spells. You’ll be able to pump a lot of cards every turn and force your opponent to answer or be overwhelmed. Mulligan for the minions alongside Arcane Intellect. Without the minions, you might find yourself with a hand full of spells that have no synergy between them and lose the game from the get-go.

Code:

AAEBAf0EBMABwrgDkOEDleEDDbsC7AX3Dde2Auu6Aoe9Ao/TAr6kA92pA/SrA5HhA+efBMagBAA=

Secret Mage

Every expansion Mage keeps getting Secret support, allowing it to refine the existing archetype to an even better standard. The deck relies on you have to use secrets every turn and force your opponent to think twice before doing an action, which could trigger a secret. They’ll usually start throwing around cheap minions and spells left and right to test for secrets instead of playing the mana curve, which will give you an innate advantage.

Mulligan for Kabal Lackey, Mad Scientist, and Arcanologist. These cards are crucial in getting your plan of pumping out secrets early on. With a couple of them in play, your opponent will be put in a dire spot during the early turns. Every move they’ll do will be a huge risk for them and will increase your chances of winning the game in the midgame.

Code:

AAEBAf0EBMABwrgDkOEDleEDDbsC7AX3Dde2Auu6Aoe9Ao/TAr6kA92pA/SrA5HhA+efBMagBAA=

Classic

Aggressive Mage

One of the most oppresive aggresive decks in Classic, especially if you manage to get an early double Mana Wyrm with some spells. The creatures can quickly grow out of control and take over the game by the third or fourth turn. This deck relies on you summoning cheap creatures to threaten your opponent on the board and using cheap spells to get a board advantage or threaten an early lethal against your enemy.

Mulligan for Mana Wyrm, Lepper Gnome, and Knife Juggler. These cards will allow you to have a decent board early and pressure your opponent quite hard. Protect your Mana Wyrm and help it grow via your spells to make it into a huge threat.

Code:

AAEDAf0EBt+VBOeVBLGhBLWhBJGiBNeiBAzhlQTilQTllQTmlQTolQTplgT0oAS9oQSTogSgowS/owTDowQA

Freeze Mage

The epitome of Control in Classic, Freeze Mage is one of the hardest decks to pilot since every point of damage matters. The way you’re using your cards also matters a lot and can be the difference between a good Freeze Mage player and a bad one. By cycling through your deck and finding the correct combo pieces, you can ensure great victories even against the toughest opponents.

Mulligan for card draw in Novice Engineer, Acolyte of Pain, and Arcane Intellect. These cards will help you cycle through your deck and draw early game answers against your opponent.

Code:

AAEDAf0EBueVBLGhBLWhBJGiBNeiBNmiBAzhlQTilQTklQTllQTmlQTUlgTzoAT0oASTogSVogSXogTFowQA