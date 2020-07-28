Lord Barov revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Over half of the cards from Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion have officially been revealed. And today, popular Hearthstone player TrumpSC revealed the latest card, Lord Barov, on his YouTube channel.

Lord Barov is a legendary dual-class Paladin Warrior minion that costs three mana. He has three Attack and two Health. He also has a powerful Battlecry that sets the Health of all other minions to one, as well as a Deathrattle that deals one damage to all minions on the field.

Screengrab via TrumpSC

This bundling of Equality-like effects in addition to Whirlwind-based effects allows Lord Barov to control most boards on his own. When combined with other Paladin cards, Warrior tools, or the popular neutral minion from Ashes of Outland, Teron Gorefiend, Lord Barov can dismantle any opposing threats without much trouble.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.