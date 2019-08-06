Log-in rewards for Hearthstone’s new expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Shadows may be rising, but heroes are on the way. Hearthstone’s new expansion Saviors of Uldum is now live.

Like every new Hearthstone expansion, players can expect a few rewards when logging on for the first time. The juiciest reward you’ll receive is a free Legendary card. Players who log in to Hearthstone any time within the first 90 days following the launch of Saviors of Uldum will receive a random Legendary Quest card.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Quest cards are Legendary one-cost cards that require you to fulfill certain tasks in exchange for a new Hero Power. These new powers not only change the way you play your deck but make it much stronger. Quest cards will always start in your hand. After playing a Quest card, you can see its counter displayed above your portrait.

Since Quest cards are a big part of Saviors of Uldum their decks will likely be viable. Blizzard ensuring every player gets a Quest card makes it easier for people to build toward a halfway decent deck. Don’t worry though, one card isn’t the only freebie you’ll be getting.

On top of the free Quest card, you will also receive an in-game quest that rewards three Saviors of Uldum packs. The quest is titled Welcome to Uldum and requires you to play 100 cards.

You can start grinding toward your free packs by logging into Hearthstone and checking out Saviors of Uldum right now.