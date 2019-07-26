Livewire Lance is the latest weapon revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Yet another weapon has been revealed for the Warrior class in time for Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Livewire Lance is a three-cost Epic Weapon, with two attack and two durability. After your hero attacks, add a Lackey to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card is far from the best addition to the expansion, it is, however, a decent weapon. There’s currently very little Warrior cards that revolve around Lackeys, and if nothing changes soon, this card probably won’t have too much value. If Blizzard plans to add more Lackeys to Warrior, though, Livewire Lance could easily go up a level.

For the time being, this card should fit in fast-paced Warrior decks, such as Aggro Warrior. It’s relatively cost-efficient, it’s good for early game trading, and it guarantees a free minion. Warrior is extremely lacking in the early game, so Livewire Lance will only benefit the class.

In arena, Livewire Lance will be particularly strong. It has a ton of value, allowing for a tempo swing. Lackey minions are versatile and can easily find advances out of nothing. Even the low costing cards are well worth well.

Livewire Lance, as well as tons of other cards, will be available to play with the release of Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion on Aug. 6.