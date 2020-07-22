Legendary Warlock and Priest minion Disciplinarian Gandling coming in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion has officially begun and the latest card that’s been shown off today was unveiled by Brian Kibler.

Disciplinarian Gandling is a Legendary Warlock and Priest minion that costs four mana. It has three Attack, six Health, and an effect that destroys minions after you play them and then summons a 4/4 Failed Student.

This card will be useful in an aggressive early board control based deck, like Zoo, that has multiple weak minions. While this strategy classically works better with Warlock than Priest, there are some strong Priest Deathrattle synergies that can potentially be enabled with this card, like EVIL Conscriptor and Grandmummy. While the effect may cause players to hold onto it for a massive combo turn to make a large board, Gandling’s 3/6 stats for four mana make it a formidable tempo play on turn four that can threaten a strong board of 4/4s next turn if the opponent can’t clear it.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players who are interested can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.