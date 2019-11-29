Legendary minion Zzeraku the Warped revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

The reveals continue for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.

If you’re a fan of the Warlock class, it will be difficult not to get hyped for the expansion based on its latest card. A new Legendary minion for Warlock was just revealed for Descent of Dragons on the Chinese streaming site Huya. Since the card was revealed in a different language, Blizzard has yet to confirm its name and effect.

Image via HS Topdecks

Zzeraku the Warped (translation pending) is a Legendary Warlock Dragon-type minion that costs eight mana. In addition to having base stats of 4/12, The new Legendary also has an effect that summons a 6/6 Nether Drake anytime your Hero takes damage. Not only will this make your opponent think twice before dealing damage to you, but it also gives you some serious value if you actually do take damage.

When this card is on the field the Warlock will basically be able to look at their health as a Nether Drake factory. Depending on what else Descent of Dragons has in store for the class, Warlock may be able to take an aggressive Dragon deck archetype to the next level.

You can check out Zzeraku and all the cards coming with Descent of Dragons on Dec. 10. You can pre-order the expansion in the form of a Standard or Megabundle. The Standard bundle will include 60 packs and costs $49.99. The Mega Bundle will include 100 packs and costs $79.99.