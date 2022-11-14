Legendary Minion Bonelord Frostwhisper revealed for Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion

Just as he did in World of Warcraft, the Lich King marches on Hearthstone with his Undead legion.

One of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion is a brand new Legendary, Bonelord Frostwhisper.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you can see above, Bonelord Frostwhisper is a six-cost 6/6 Undead minion. Undead is a new minion type debuting as part of the March of the Lich King expansion. Many of the Undead minions have an ability based on one of the two death-themed Keywords, Deathrattle and Reborn.

Bonelord Frostwhisper has a Deathrattle that says for the rest of the game, your first card each turn costs 0… then you die in three turns. You can think of this ability as the initiation of your last hoorah. When Frostwhisper’s Deathrattle goes off, you better be prepared to end the game within three turns.

Since the other part of his Deathrattle makes your first card each turn costs zero mana, you’ll likely be able to set up an appropriate wombo-combo to destroy your opponent before your final three turns are up.

That said, if your enemy throws a wrench in your plan, kiss the win goodbye.

Bonelord Frostwhisper is a neutral minion, so expect to see him featured in a variety of different classes. You can check out Bonelord Frostwhisper and all of the new cards coming with March of the Lich King when it goes live on Tuesday, Dec. 6.