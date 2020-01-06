Today is the last day to purchase Hearthstone’s Winter Veil Bundle and the Sylvanas Hero Portrait

Hearthstone players don’t have much time left to grab two exclusive Hero Portraits.

Today, Jan. 6 is the last day for players to purchase the Sylvanas Hunter Hero Portrait. It’s also the last chance they’ll have to snag the Winter Veil Bundle, which includes the Dame Hazelbark Druid Portrait. Both the Sylvanas Hero Portrait and the Winter Veil Bundle were released in December. This means players have had nearly a month to ponder the purchase. But now, it’s decision time.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Winter Veil bundle costs $24.99 and includes the Dame Hazelbark Druid Portrait, the Dame Hazelbark card back, plus 30 packs of cards. The bundle includes six packs each from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project, Rastakhan’s Rumble, Rise of Shadows, and Saviors of Uldum expansions.

If destroying the Horde and wrecking people with Face Hunter is more your speed, then you’re likely more interested in learning about the Banshee Queen. The Sylvanas Portrait functions as a Hunter Hero. Both the Sylvanas and Hazelbark portraits include unique voice lines. And like the Hazelbark Hero, Sylvanas comes with her own unique card back.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since Sylvanas doesn’t come equipped with a plethora of packs like Hazelbark, you’ll be able to snag her portrait and card back for $9.99. Sylvanas is what you could argue to be the main antagonist of Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft. Her immortalization in Hearthstone makes sense considering the huge plans that Blizzard appears to have in store for her in Shadowlands.

If they tickle your fancy, then you’ll need to grab the Winter Veil Bundle or the Sylvanas Hero Portrait before Jan. 7.