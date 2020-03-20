Lady Liadrin and Warmaul Challenger stampede into Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

As Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland gets closer to release, the card reveal season continues to excite!

Two new cards were revealed today from Russian youtuber PhenomenGames and Chinese content creator NaiFen that are sure to be powerful picks in the upcoming set.

Image via Blizzard Games

PhenomenGames revealed Lady Liadrin, a Paladin Legendary that’s seven-cost with four attack, six health, and a Battlecry.

When she is played from hand, she adds a copy of each spell you cast on friendly characters during the game back into your hand. While the only other card revealed for Paladin so far this set is Underlight Angling Rod, which has no synergy with this. You can expect future Paladin cards this set to be beneficial spells which help out Lady Liadrin flourish.



Warmaul Challenger Image via Blizzard Games

The Warrior Epic revealed by NaiFen, Warmaul Challenger, is three-cost with one attack, ten health, and a unique Battlecry. When Warmaul Challenger enters the battlefield you select an opposing minion. After selecting, Warmaul Challenger fights with the selected minion to the death.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7th. Fans can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client itself.

