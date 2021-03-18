Kolkar Pack Runner revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

The convoy rolls on as we grow ever closer to the launch of Hearthstone’s next expansion, Forged in the Barrens.

One of the latest cards revealed is an Epic rare Hunter minion, Kolkar Pack Runner.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kolkar Pack Runner is a two-cost 2/3 minion with a powerful effect. After you cast a spell, Kolkar Pack Runner summons a 1/1 Hyena with Rush. This is not a Spellburst effect, which means you’ll be able to perform it indefinitely so long as Kolkar Pack leader is alive.

Hunter has been an incredibly dominant force throughout Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. You could argue two of the most powerful decks throughout the expansion as far as ladder play is concerned have been Highlander and Face Hunter. Kolkar Pack Runner looks like it could help shape the way we see Hunter play in the future.

Hunter has tons of powerful minions. Kolkar Pack Runner could give Hunter players the ability to amass a board full of minions, in addition to their already threatening beast lineup. Kolkar Pack Runner is also attatched to spell use, so perhaps he’ll show up in a new iteration of Secret or Control Hunter.

Find out the best way to use Kolkar Pack Runner for yourself when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.