Kobold Stickyfinger joins Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Spanish gaming website Tarreo teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to reveal the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion.

Kobold Stickyfinger is a cute five-cost Neutral Pirate with four attack, four health, and a Battlecry. When he’s played, he steals your opponent’s weapon.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

He’s the perfect counter to Ancharrr, the Legendary weapon card revealed earlier this morning. His weapon stealing capabilities and his strong stat line make him ideal for Pirate decks. He’s also Neutral, meaning he can fit almost anywhere, but classes like Rogue and Warrior are his best fit.

Kobold Stickyfinger is similar to Harrison Jones, but instead of destroying weapons and drawing cards, he steals weapons. Usually, card draw has higher value, but in the case of Pirate decks, the tempo added by a weapon in the mid-game is much more valuable.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion and its full set of cards releases to the live servers on Dec. 10.