Ancharrr revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Blizzard Entertainment is giving Pirate Warrior a makeover with its latest addition to Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion.

German Youtuber Basteltante revealed Ancharrr today: a three-cost Warrior weapon with two attack and three durability. After the player attacks with the weapon, they draw a Pirate from their deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It might not be the strongest weapon in terms of damage and durability—especially considering it’s Legendary—but it does have heaps of Pirate potential. All in all, it deals six damage and draws three cards.

The full set of cards has yet to be revealed for the upcoming expansion, and it could come with exciting new Pirate cards. If not, there’s not much of a choice when it comes to hard-hitting Pirates, expect from cards like Captain Greenskin.

A few other good options include Southsea Deckhand, Bloodsail Raider, N’Zoth’s First Mate, and Dread Corsair. There’s more to choose from, but most of them leave much to be desired. Either way, Ancharrr should be a decent choice for Pirate decks.

Descent of Dragons is set to release on Dec. 10, but fans can pre-order the expansion now.