Keymaster Alabaster joining Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

We’re less than two weeks away from the release of Hearthstone’s new expansion, Scholomance Academy. The card reveals for the new set keep getting better and the latest is a new Neutral Legendary minion.

Keymaster Alabaster is a seven-cost 6/8 Neutral Legendary minion with a powerful effect. Whenever your opponent draws a card, Alabaster adds a copy of that card to your hand that costs one mana. This is an extremely strong mechanic if you’re able to pit Alabaster against a deck that heavily relies on card draw.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Decks like Zoo Lock and Tempo Demon Hunter heavily rely on accelerated card draw to outpace their opponents. Alabaster is a potential seven mana counter to such playstyles. You also have the option of playing Alabaster alongside cards that force your opponent to draw, which will ensure you get to take advantage of his effect.

Like many of the Legendaries that have been revealed so far for Scholomance Academy, Alabaster looks like a wizard who strolled right out of Hogwarts. The theme of the expansion makes itself known throughout the entire set and provides a welcome visual change from the Fel greens associated with Ashes of Outland.

You can check out Keymaster Alabaster and all the cards coming with Scholomance Academy when it goes live on Aug. 6.