Kazakus, Golem Shaper is coming to Hearthstone in Forged in the Barrens

We’re two weeks away from the launch of Hearthstone’s next expansion, Forged in the Barrens. That means card reveal season is in full effect.

And today, the Hearthstone team introduced the first new Forged in the Barrens card we’ve seen outside of those featured during the expansion’s announcement. The reveal schedule kicked things off with a new neutral Legendary minion: Kazakus, Golem Shaper.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kazakus, Golem Shaper is a four-cost 3/3 minion with an incredibly unique Battlecry. When you play Kazakus, if your deck has no four-cost cards, you get to build a custom Golem. These Golems come in the form of a one-cost 1/1, a five-cost 5/5, and a 10-cost 10/10.

Base stats aren’t the only thing you’ll be customizing on your Golems, however. If you remember the original Kazakus card from Mean Streets of Gadgetzan, then you know how it went about letting you create a custom spell. You’d get to choose certain options for the spell so you could tailor it perfectly to the situation at hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kazakus, Golem Shaper is similar in the sense that he’ll allow you to customize the effects of your Golems instead of just throwing down a stat cushion. You can see an example of a fully built Golem from Kazakus, Golem Shaper above. This Golem has been customized to have Taunt and to allow you to draw two cards when you play it.

Kazakus, Golem Shaper puts the power of mid-game customization into the hand of the player. If you enjoyed Kazakus in his original form back when he was tossing spells around in Gadgetzan, then you’re going to love this new version of him coming in Forge in the Barrens.

You can play Forged in the Barrens when it goes live on March 30.