Kayn Sunfury revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion is shaping up to be one of the most hype expansions in the history of the game.

Part of the reason for that hype is the introduction of Hearthstone’s first new class, Demon Hunter. One of the lastest cards revealed today for Ashes of Outland is a Demon Hunter Legendary, Kayn Sunfury.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When Blizzard revealed the Demon Hunter class, the team discussed how aggressive it was designed to be. As more Demon Hunter cards continue to surface, so does the class’ underlying aggression. Kayn Sunfury is a four-cost 3/5 Legendary minion with Charge. Besides having Charge, Kayn also has one of the wildest effects in the game. While Kayn is on the field, all of your friendly attacks ignore Taunt.

This means Kayn, all of your minions, and your Hero can ignore Taunt minions and go straight face if you choose. A staple of aggro decks is to surprise your opponent with a last-minute Leeroy Jenkins for fatal damage. Kayn Sunfury takes the element of surprise provided by Charge cards like Leeroy and multiplies it across your entire board.

In World of Warcraft lore, Kayn Sunfury is one of Illidan Stormrage’s favorite lieutenants. Those who have played the Demon Hunter class in WoW will be familiar with Kayn from their time spent questing at Despair Ridge. Kayn is a vital character when it comes to Demon Hunter lore in WoW and it looks like he’ll be just as important to the class in Hearthstone.

You can check out Kayn Sunfury and all the cool cards coming with Ashes of Outland when it goes live on April 7.