Jace Darkweaver revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind

Demon Hunter has arguably been one of the strongest classes in Hearthstone since its debut.

Based on the latest Legendary minion revealed for the class it looks like that trend could continue.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jace Darkweaver is an eight-cost 7/5 Legendary minion with an insanely strong Battlecry. After Jace Darkweaver enters the battlefield, you will cast all the Fel spells you’ve played throughout the game, targetting enemies if possible. Since Demon Hunters are known for Fel magic, similar to their Warlock brethren, you shouldn’t have any shortage of spells to drop throughout the game.

A huge benefit of Darkweaver’s Battlecry is the specification that the spells will target enemies if possible. That means you’ll likely be able to clear an opponent’s board or smash them with overwhelming damage. Whatever health is left over after you’re Darkweaver’s Battlecry triggers shouldn’t be easy to chip through with his 7/5 base stats.

Demon Hunter has been a force of reckoning since joining Hearthstone alongside the Ashes of Outland expansion. Even now one of the best decks in the game is Deathrattle Demon Hunter. Thanks to cards like Jace Darkweaver it looks like the Illidan-inspired class has no plan of giving up its spot at the top.

Check out all the cards coming with United in Stormwind when it goes live on Aug. 3.