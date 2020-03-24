Ironbark joins Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion features a batch of new cards, including a new playable class, called Demon Hunter. The Year of the Phoenix is about to kick off, but before it begins, there are a few more cards to reveal.

The latest card to join the expansion is Ironbark, a two-cost Druid spell that gives a minion +1/+3 and Taunt. It costs 0 mana if you have at least seven Mana Crystals.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, Ironbark is one of the most underwhelming cards in Ashes of Outland. There have been a few promising additions to the Druid class, but this isn’t one of them.

There’s nothing wrong with +1/+3 and Taunt for two mana, but its stats are nothing to write home about. It doesn’t particularly fit in any specific deck, and its secondary effect is almost useless. By the time you reach seven Mana Crystals, Ironbark will rarely be a viable option, even if it’s free.

Ironbark could work in combo decks, with cards like Gadgetzan, or even Kael’thas Sunstrider, but realistically it probably won’t see play in constructed. In the arena, it’s a fine pick up, but other than that, it’s hardly worth mentioning.

Ashes of Outland is expected to release on April 7, but fans can pre-order the expansion today from Blizzard’s online store.