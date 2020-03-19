Imprisoned Scrap Imp revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

There’s no better time to be a Hearthstone fan than the weeks leading up to a new expansion.

The card reveals just keep coming and the latest is a new low-cost Demon for Warlock.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Imprisoned Scrap Imp is a two-cost 3/3 minion with a seemingly powerful effect. When it enters the battlefield, Imprisoned Scrap Imp will go Dormant for two turns. When the Imp awakens, it gives all minions in your hand +2/+2.

It looks like the Hearthstone team is going to continue providing support for decks like Hand and Zoo Lock. As a deck archetype, Hand Lock focuses on amassing a hand full of minions and then using valuable spells alongside those minions to overwhelm your opponent. Imprisoned Scrap Imp provides Hand Lock players with a way to establish a board presence early while still playing toward buffing the cards in their hand.

Though Imprisoned Scrap Imp definitely looks like he was designed for Hand Lock, he could probably be viable in certain Zoo Lock builds as well. With Zoo Lock, the object of the game is to overwhelm your opponent with low-cost minions right out of the gate. Imprisoned Scrap Imp will give you a way to buff some of those minions as the onslaught builds.

You can check out all of the cards coming with Ashes of Outland when the expansion goes live on April 7.