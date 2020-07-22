Hybrid Rogue and Warrior card revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Steel Dancer is a four-cost Rogue and Warrior card with four attack, four health, and a Battlecry.

It’s time to go back to school, Hearthstone fans. Blizzard revealed a new hybrid card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion today—the first of its kind.

Steel Dancer is a four-cost Rogue and Warrior epic with four attack, four health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield it summons a random minion with cost equal to your weapon’s attack.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For Rogue, Steel Dancer has the potential to be a strong addition to the class. With the right set of weapon buffing cards, it can spawn a board-shattering, game-winning minion. It’s also great for early game tempo, but its random nature is its downfall.

Warriors have plenty of options when it comes to weapons, and in terms of raw damage, they beat Rogue by a sizable margin. Steel Dancer could easily find itself in a control deck, stacked with weapons and large minions.

It remains to be seen if Steel Dancer will be a meta card in Scholomance Academy, but with a few extra weapons here and there, it should be a viable option.

Scholomance Academy arrives on the live servers on August 6. Stay tuned for more card reveals.