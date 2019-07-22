Hunter’s Pack is coming in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

For those reminiscent of the glory days of World of Warcraft, Hearthstone’s latest card reveal for the upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion might be familiar.

Hunter’s Pack is a three-cost spell that adds a random Hunter Beast, Secret, and weapon to your hand. The card is full of value and it fits comfortably in a number of decks.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The days where Hunter ran out of juice and couldn’t keep up with its late-game competitors are long gone. Fishing out a weapon from this card is game-changing, allowing Hunters to easily take the early lead. Just imagine getting a timely Gladiator’s Longbow. It’s insane.

This is a card that works perfectly well on its own. It doesn’t particularly need any special synergies and can feature prominently in almost any Hunter deck.

Hunter is now the premier drawing class. Stay tuned for the release of Saviors of Uldum on Aug. 6.