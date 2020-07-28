Hunter Legendary Professor Slate revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The halls, laboratories, dungeons, and libraries of Scholomance Academy are opening next week for Hearthstone’s next expansion.

The latest card to join the game is Professor Slate, a three-cost Hunter Legendary with three attack and four health. It reads, “your spells are Poisonous.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you play Professor Slate and damage a minion with a spell, that minion will die, no matter its health.

This is a welcome addition to the Hunter class, giving players the option to take control of the board, and instead of automatically going for face, playing slow and methodical.

Hunter doesn’t have an endless amount of damage spells to its disposal, but there are a good few that synergize nicely with Professor Slate. Rapid Fire is one of the better options, but Explosive Trap and possibly even Corrosive Breath, work too.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Professor Slate’s low cost and surprisingly good stateline are added bonuses to the card. With the right deck and alongside the right spells, Professor Slate provides instant threat. If it’s not wiped out from the board instantly, it’ll almost certainly wreak havoc.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion drops on Aug. 6. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.