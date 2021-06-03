How to watch the conclusion of Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 season 1

Grandmasters is the main competitive Hearthstone league, where players across the globe compete to earn a chance at the Hearthstone World Championship and the lion’s share of a prize pool.

Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 Season 1 comes to its thrilling conclusion this weekend. After seven consecutive weeks of individual regional tournaments, standings are set and the top eight players from each region are advancing to one final tournament.

The stakes are high. The finals will determine who will finish the season as regional champions and become eligible for the first three Grandmasters spots at the 2021 Hearthstone World Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the Season 1 action.

Standings

Americas Asia-Pacific Europe NoHandsGamer Posesi Jarla Lunaloveee Blitzchung Rdu Nalguidan Alutemu Thijs Eddie Glory Warma Rami94 Alan870806 Bozzzton DreadEye GivePLZ Viper Fled Shaxy xBlyzes muzzy Surrender Frenetic

Details

All matches will be held online on YouTube at Hearthstone and Hearthstone Esports’ official channels. They will be held throughout this weekend starting June 4 throughout June 6. The weekend kicks off with the Asia-Pacific region starting at 4am CT, followed by Europe five hours later and Americas 10 hours later. The tournament will be cast by the familiar faces of TJ “Azumoqt” Sanders, Darroch “Darroch” Brown, Dan “Frodan” Chou, Jia “Jia” Dee, Alex “Raven” Baguley, and Simon “Sottle” Welch. The prize pool for this weekend’s games is $34,500 out of the total $486,000 Global season 1 prize pool, which was divided in $64,500 per weekly tournament throughout weeks one through seven.

Drops are back

You can earn up to two Forged in the Barrens card packs this weekend as you watch the Season One conclusion of Grandmasters. On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can’t watch for the full four hours in one sitting, your time will still count toward earning the drops. However, before you receive the drops, you need to make sure that you are properly set up with your accounts.

In order to connect accounts and be eligible for drops, navigate to the Connected Apps in YouTube Settings and then Connect next to the Battle.net image. This will prompt you with a window with instructions on how to complete the connection. If you have multiple Blizzard accounts, pay close attention to which account you’re connecting with to ensure that you get the packs you want for your Hearthstone account.