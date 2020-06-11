How to watch Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Jönköping

The Hearthstone Master Tour is back this weekend. The tournament was recently restructured into an online-only format to protect the health and well-being of all players and staff involved.

More than 350 players from over 50 countries will be competing for the Masters Tour trophy, a chance to become a Hearthstone Grandmaster, and a share of the total $3 million prize pool for 2020.

After the conclusion of Grandmasters season one last weekend, there are currently nine open spots to be filled by Masters Tour competitors. The top three players from each region, based on total earnings from the Master Tours: Arlington, Los Angeles, and Jönköping will be invited to join Grandmasters season two, which will begin in August.

Tournament format

The game format will be a best-of-five Conquest with a ban with every player being allowed four decks. Each player will have a shot at the $250,000 base prize out of the total $3 million in 2020. Players that will manage to get a result of at least seven wins and two losses will be qualified for the next Master Tours: Asia-Pacfic and Montreal.

The first day will feature five rounds of Swiss. The second day will feature the players who won three or more matches of Swiss in the first day, they will have to play four more rounds of Swiss. The final day will feature the top eight players from the second day who will advance to a single elimination bracket. The winner will be decided based on this bracket. Every win will matter since it can be the difference between advancing to the next round or being knocked out of tournament contention.

Where and when to watch

The matches will be held entirely online from June 12 to June 14. The broadcast will start every day at 8am CT, featuring casters Alex “Raven” Baguley, Dan “Frodan” Chou, Darroch Brown, Jia Dee, and Neil “Lorinda” Bond. Multiple languages will be available on the YouTube streams, including English, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, and others.

You can tune in on the official Hearthstone Esports channel and browse the for the stream which is to your taste starting with tomorrow.For more information regarding Hearthstone esport news, including photos of players, brackets and more, visit Blizzard’s official Hearthstone webpage.