How to unlock Demon Hunters in Hearthstone

The tenth class is flying into Hearthstone. Here’s a guide on how to get it.

Demon Hunters are finally live in Hearthstone and the new class is available to grab for free.

To access the new class, you must complete the Demon Hunter prologue in the Solo Adventure tab. This mode is a PvE-style story that retells the perspective of Illidan’s side of history in the World of Warcraft universe.

There are four bosses that you must conquer to access the new class and all the cards that come with it.

The first boss is Azzinoth, the demon that the famed warglaives are named after. In this chapter, Illidan recounts when demons first landed on Azeroth. As long as you keep tempo and play minions on curve, you can defeat Azzinoth without a sweat.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The second boss is Xavius, another famed antagonist in the World of Warcraft lore. Within this next chapter, Illidan goes to Xavius to gain the trust and power of the demons. This encounter is unique compared to other past PvE modes and it’s reminiscent of co-op Tavern Brawls.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Every turn, you and Xavius must team up to destroy demons flowing from a portal. Once you destroy 30 demons, the encounter is complete. You’ll gain access to Illidan’s new Hero Power, Demon Claws, but considering your health total is important as you tackle this battle since you or Xavius dying will end this encounter in a failure.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The third boss is Mannoroth, the historic pit lord that gave his blood to the orcs of Draenor. In this chapter, Illidan betrays the demons to stop their onslaught and Mannoroth is sent to quell him. In this encounter, Malfurion will assist you every so often in the early turns.

Like Azzinoth, this encounter is fairly simple, especially with the aid of your brother Malfurion. Using Malfurion’s treants to help you make better trades, you should be able to take down the demon Mannoroth and close the demonic portal with ease.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The last boss is Cenarius, the druidic wild god. The night elves are saddened by the methods that Illidan used to successfully close the portal. This encounter is definitely the hardest when compared to the others. If Cenarius can curve out his minions well and if you have trouble clearing them, you’ll be overwhelmed by Cenarius’ Token Druid-esque strategy. Prioritize keeping Cenarius’ board as clear as possible over dealing face damage, otherwise he’ll keep buffing up his wide board with a plethora of buffs.

After defeating Cenarius, Illidan Stormrage and 30 Demon Hunter cards will be yours to command.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While these 30 new cards are unlocked now, the rest of the Demon Hunter cards and ability to play them will be released when Ashes of Outlands goes live on April 7.