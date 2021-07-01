How to pre-purchase Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United In Stormwind

Our journey through the Barrens is nearly over. The Hearthstone team has revealed the game’s next expansion, United In Stormwind.

The new United In Stormwind expansion introduces a plethora of fun new features and will arrive on Aug. 3. Those who are eager to get their hands on the expansion will be pleased to learn it’s already available for pre-purchase. As per usual, the new expansion can be pre-purchased in a regular or mega bundle.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The United In Stormwind mega bundle pictured above includes 80 card packs from the new expansion, two random United In Stormwind Legendary cards, five Golden United In Stormwind packs, the Lady Katrana Prestor Mage Hero, the Lady Katrana card pack, as well as the Ve’nari alternate Battlegrounds Bartender and Battlegrounds perks.

Even if you aren’t interested in Battlegrounds, the mega bundle still has a ton of content. You can snag the United In Stormwinds mega bundle right now for $79.99. If the mega bundle is a bit too rich for your blood, you may be interested in the standard version.

The standard United In Stormwind bundle includes 60 card packs from the expansion, a random United In Stormwind Legendary, as well as the Lady Katrana card back. The standard bundle is also available in the store right now and will cost you $49.99.

You can head into Hearthstone right now to check out both of these bundles, as well as the Katrana portrait, in-game. You’ll be able to bust open your packs when United In Stormwind goes live on Aug. 3.