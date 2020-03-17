How to claim your free Legendary Kael’thas Sunstrider card in Hearthstone

Blizzard Entertainment gave fans a first look at the next Hearthstone expansion today. Named Ashes of Outland, the expansion releases April 7 and features the game’s first new class since 2014. To celebrate the expansion’s release, Blizzard is giving fans a free Legendary minion: Kael’thas Sunstrider.

Kael’thas Sunstrider is a six-cost 4/7 Neutral Legendary minion. When the card is in play, every third spell the user casts will cost zero mana. Fans can claim the card by simply logging in to the game at any point from today until June 29. Once users log in, the card will automatically be added to their collection.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the new expansion today and Hearthstone’s first new class since 2014. Named Demon Hunter, the class is inspired by Illidan Stormrage and features a one-cost Hero Power named Demon Claws, which gives the user +1 attack for one turn.

Players can unlock the Demon Hunter class for free by completing the class’ prologue missions, which will become available on April 2. Once players have completed all of the missions, they’ll receive all 20 Demon Hunter basic cards and a 20-card Demon Hunter pack.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7. Fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion beginning today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The Ashes of Outland base bundle sells for $49.99 and comes with 55 card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card. The Mega Bundle costs $79.99 and grants players a total of 90 card packs, the Lady Vashj Shaman Hero skin, and four Arena tickets and Descent of Dragons Battlegrounds bonuses, which upgrade to the Tavern Pass once the new expansion launches.