How to claim Tyrande for free in Hearthstone

Christmas is coming early for Hearthstone fans. In the wake of the release Descent of Dragons, Blizzard Entertainment is welcoming the return of Tyrande Whisperwind.

The dazzling Night Elf Priest hero will be available for free on Dec. 10 onward and will be accessible through Hearthstone’s new and improved in-game store.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The redesigned store aims to improve navigation for players and will include bundles, card packs, alternate heroes, and more in a single location. Blizzard will also add Wild card packs to it with a quick and easy option to purchase using gold.

Tyrande was first made available through a promotion with Twitch Prime in 2016. She was limited to only a few countries though, to the disdain of the community. The next year, Blizzard made her available in South East Asia, but then she was subsequently removed weeks later.

Now Tyrande is back, and she’s finally available for everyone. To go alongside her return to the game comes Sylvanas Windrunner for the Hunter class. She, however, will cost $9.99 and come with a purple card back.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How to get Tyrande for free

When Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10, players can claim her through the new in-game store.

All they need to do is click the store option, navigate to the alternative heroes tab, and select Tyrande. She’ll then be permanently added to the account.