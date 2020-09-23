The mode with the highest stake and even higher rewards returns after three years.

Every Wednesday, Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl mode brings a weekly challenge in which players can try to claim a free classic pack for winning. This week’s Tavern Brawl, the Heroic Brawliseum, makes its fourth appearance in Hearthstone.

In this high-stakes Tavern Brawl, players create a Standard deck to battle against opponents in an Arena Style format. Unlike other Tavern Brawls, this one has an incredible entry fee of 1,000 Gold or $10. While the entry fee is steep, the rewards for accruing multiple victories are unimaginable. Fifty packs, 1,100 gold and dust, and three golden legendaries are the maximum potential as a reward for 12 wins.

But while the ideal scenario of ultimate victory is enticing, this Tavern Brawl isn’t for the faint of heart player. Due to the massive barrier of entry and incredibly low payout if you fail to achieve many wins, participants will need to play at a higher level to not fall victim to getting fewer rewards than they’re paying for.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will only begin to start breaking “even” after attaining six wins, according to the above image from Blizzard. In addition, once you start achieving higher wins, the discrepancy between attaining the perfect 12 wins and everything below that is an incredible divide.

Unlike the last Heroic Brawliseum that happened in May 2017, the first time you attempt to enter it isn’t free.

With the odds naturally stacked against you, any bonus percentage you can add to your playstyle will make you favored going forward. If you’re trying to enter this Tavern Brawl to turn a profit with your gold and the tips below sound daunting, then it may be best to forego this week’s Tavern Brawl. But if you do decide to brave the challenges ahead, here are the best ways to tackle this Heroic Tavern Brawl.

Pick the best meta decks, but don’t forego comfort

While picking high-tier decks and classes is the best way to proceed going forward, this doesn’t mean you should pick what’s unfamiliar to you. When you’re looking at the tier lists or meta reports to consider what to bring, don’t pick the highest deck if you’re unfamiliar with how to mulligan and play it properly.

In most instances, picking decks you used to climb to Legend or Diamond Five consistently will give you higher odds at gaining over six wins rather than a high-tier deck if you don’t have experience playing with it.

In terms of effective reports and analyses to look out for, former world champion Firebat posts weekly reports that talk about some of the best performing decks on the ladder and in tournaments.

Consistency over high rolling

While some decks like Ramp Druid, Turtle Mage, and Face Hunter can run over any opponent regardless of their opponent’s input when drawing perfectly, it may be best to avoid picking these decks if you can’t pilot it perfectly when the draws aren’t in your favor. Consistent decks like Midrange Bomb Warrior or Priest can yield you a ton of victories with average draws, only at the risk of losing to absolute high rolls from opponents.

Despite this, if all of the decks you perform on lend themselves to more high roll and lucky scenarios, then it may be better to pick those decks to not forsake your comfort picks.

Look out for daily meta changes

Since extremely competitive players will be looking to participate in this Tavern Brawl as much as possible, check out popular streamers and read forums to learn what the Heroic Brawliseum meta looks like. If you regularly observe common trends in decks being played or opponents that are being faced off against, then note it down whenever you decide to tackle the Heroic Brawliseum.

As an example, if there are a ton of Bomb Warriors running around, then consider teching in a couple of Acidic Swamp Oozes or Kobold Stickyfingers to improve your odds against them.

If the Brawliseum meta leans more into controlling decks like Priest or Big Warrior, then turning to a combo deck like Malygos Druid or Turtle Mage can help you find free wins within those matchups.

Hearthstone players have until next Wednesday, Sept. 30 to win and claim to be the best of the best before next week’s Tavern Brawl arrives.