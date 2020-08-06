Learn how to best use Spellburst before tackling the ladder.

A new Hearthstone meta is about to begin today now that Scholomance Academy is officially live on PC and mobile.

To match the magical theme of the set, the expansion brings in an entirely new keyword: Spellburst.

Spellburst can be found on minions or weapons. It can be activated only once after you’ve cast and resolved a spell while the Spellburst card is on the field. This means that you can preemptively play your Spellburst minions on a different turn than when you actually cast a spell.

An example of this can be found on Priest’s Cabal Acolyte. If your opponent has two minions with two or less Attack, you can kill the first one with a spell, and afterward, you’re guaranteed to steal the other one. A card with Spellburst needs to survive and see the spell resolve to activate. So if you plan on combining Headmaster Kel’thuzad and Brawl, you better hope he wins it.

But some minions, like Headmaster Kel’thuzad and Forest Warden Omu, are best used in combination with spells on the same turn you play them, helping players obtain massive value.

You can hop on your clients and brave the ladder now since Hearthstone’s 19th set, Scholomance Academy, is live.