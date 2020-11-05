Horrendous Growth revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Card reveal season is in full swing for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

One of the latest cards to be revealed is Epic rare neutral minion called Horrendous Growth.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Horrendous Growth is a two-cost 2/2 minion that makes use of Hearthstone’s new Corrupt mechanic. When Horrendous Growth becomes Corrupted it gains +1/+1. What makes Horrendous Growth special is the fact that it can be Corrupted endlessly.

In order for a card with Corrupt to become Corrupted, you’ll need to play a higher cost card while the card with Corrupt is in your hand. That means every time you play a card that costs more than two mana while Horrendous Growth is in your hand, it will gain +1/+1.

Since Horrendous Growth is a neutral card it could find a home in a plethora of different decks. Horrendous Growth will shine in a deck where its endless corruptibility is easily exploited. Jump into Hearthstone on Nov. 17 when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live to take Horrendous Growth for a test drive.