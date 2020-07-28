High Abbess Alura joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is quickly coming to an end.

Blizzard revealed High Abbess Alura today with a delightful animation from Wronchi on YouTube. High Abbess Alura is a Legendary Paladin Priest dual-class minion that costs four mana. It has three Attack and six health with a Spellburst effect that lets her cast a spell from your deck, targeting her if possible.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

High Abbess Alura has a lot of combo potential that allows her to cheat out a ton of mana-worth of spells in both classes. In Paladin, for example, she can play a Libram of Hope, summoning an 8/8 with Divine Shield and Taunt. If she’s used with Priest, she can cast Psyche Split, which can give you more copies of Alura, which would also gain the potential to cast more spells with their Spellburst trigger.

Beware of how you build your deck, though. As the Wronchi animation shows, if you have removal spells in your deck, Alura won’t be afraid to cast them on herself, leading to hilarious mishaps.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.