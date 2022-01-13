Here’s the first Hearthstone card back of 2022

One of the best things about Hearthstone is the ability to earn cosmetics just by playing the game.

This month, players can earn the first new card back of 2022 by winning five ranked games before January ends.

First new card back of 2022: Take the Cake!



Win 5 ranked games before January ends to earn this ranked card back. 🍰 pic.twitter.com/6wuSws7eOL — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) January 12, 2022

If you play a considerable amount of ranked Hearthstone, you’re likely aware of the ranked card back reward system. Each month, you have the option of trying to win at least five ranked matches to unlock a new card back the following month.

To unlock the Take the Cake card back seen above, you’ll need to win five ranked games throughout the month of January. Then, starting in February when the season resets, the card back will be added to your collection. If you spam click through your notifications when opening Hearthstone, you may already have a few card backs you didn’t even know about it.

If you want to take a closer look at this month’s card back, you can do so by heading into your collection in-game. Navigate to the card back tab and then search for “take the cake.” You should see a grayed-out version of the card back, but clicking on it will show it to you in fullscreen and all of its full-color glory.

Again, all you need to do to earn this card back is win five ranked games throughout the month of January. After doing so, you’ll be able to use your new card back starting next month.