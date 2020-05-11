Three new Heroes are coming to Battlegrounds.

Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out another Hearthstone patch tomorrow.

This time, it includes updates to Battlegrounds, three new Heroes, and a set of quality of life updates. It might not be the biggest patch, but it has a lot to offer.

Here are the notes and updates for Hearthstone’s Patch 17.2.

Battlegrounds updates

Dire Wolf Alpha has been removed from the minion pool.

New minion

Rabid Saurolisk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

[Tier one, Beast] Three Attack, One Health.

After you play a minion with Deathrattle, gain +1/+1.

New heroes

Players with Battlegrounds perks will have immediate access to playtest these three new heroes before they’re fully unlocked on May 26.

Lady Vashj

Evolving Electricity [Passive]: After you upgrade Bob’s Tavern, replace his minions with ones of a higher Tier.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Maiev Shadowsong

Imprison [Cost one]: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After two turns, get it with +1/+1.

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Verdant Spheres [Passive]: Every third minion you buy gains +2/+2.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Deck ordering

You can now reorder your decklists.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While viewing your decklist in the Collection Manager, press and hold a deck button to enter “rearranging” mode.

Once you’re in rearranging mode, click and drag on your decks to order them.

Deck rearranging will not work until all nine starting heroes (excluding Demon Hunter) are unlocked.

Game improvements and bug fixes