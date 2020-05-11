Here are the notes and updates for Hearthstone’s Patch 17.2

Three new Heroes are coming to Battlegrounds.

Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out another Hearthstone patch tomorrow.

This time, it includes updates to Battlegrounds, three new Heroes, and a set of quality of life updates. It might not be the biggest patch, but it has a lot to offer.

Battlegrounds updates

  • Dire Wolf Alpha has been removed from the minion pool.

New minion

Rabid Saurolisk

  • [Tier one, Beast] Three Attack, One Health.

After you play a minion with Deathrattle, gain +1/+1.

New heroes

Players with Battlegrounds perks will have immediate access to playtest these three new heroes before they’re fully unlocked on May 26.

Lady Vashj

  • Evolving Electricity [Passive]: After you upgrade Bob’s Tavern, replace his minions with ones of a higher Tier.
Maiev Shadowsong

  • Imprison [Cost one]: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After two turns, get it with +1/+1.

Kael’thas Sunstrider

  • Verdant Spheres [Passive]: Every third minion you buy gains +2/+2.
Deck ordering

You can now reorder your decklists.

  • While viewing your decklist in the Collection Manager, press and hold a deck button to enter “rearranging” mode.
  • Once you’re in rearranging mode, click and drag on your decks to order them.
  • Deck rearranging will not work until all nine starting heroes (excluding Demon Hunter) are unlocked.

Game improvements and bug fixes

  • End of Season rewards
  • Your total rewards accumulated within the current Ranked season are now highlighted in green inside your Rewards Chest, which can be found at the top of the Quest Log.
  • Collection Manager filter panel (mobile)
  • The filter panel will now remain open after using Search.
  • The filter panel will now hide once cards are dragged to a deck and will reappear after they’ve been added.
  • The filter panel will no longer be dismissed until the “Done” button has been pressed.
  • Card text for Teron Gorefiend has been updated to be more technically accurate: “Destroy all other friendly minions. Deathrattle: Resummon them with +1/+1.”