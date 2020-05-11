Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out another Hearthstone patch tomorrow.
This time, it includes updates to Battlegrounds, three new Heroes, and a set of quality of life updates. It might not be the biggest patch, but it has a lot to offer.
Here are the notes and updates for Hearthstone’s Patch 17.2.
Battlegrounds updates
- Dire Wolf Alpha has been removed from the minion pool.
New minion
Rabid Saurolisk
- [Tier one, Beast] Three Attack, One Health.
After you play a minion with Deathrattle, gain +1/+1.
New heroes
Players with Battlegrounds perks will have immediate access to playtest these three new heroes before they’re fully unlocked on May 26.
Lady Vashj
- Evolving Electricity [Passive]: After you upgrade Bob’s Tavern, replace his minions with ones of a higher Tier.
Maiev Shadowsong
- Imprison [Cost one]: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After two turns, get it with +1/+1.
Kael’thas Sunstrider
- Verdant Spheres [Passive]: Every third minion you buy gains +2/+2.
Deck ordering
You can now reorder your decklists.
- While viewing your decklist in the Collection Manager, press and hold a deck button to enter “rearranging” mode.
- Once you’re in rearranging mode, click and drag on your decks to order them.
- Deck rearranging will not work until all nine starting heroes (excluding Demon Hunter) are unlocked.
Game improvements and bug fixes
- End of Season rewards
- Your total rewards accumulated within the current Ranked season are now highlighted in green inside your Rewards Chest, which can be found at the top of the Quest Log.
- Collection Manager filter panel (mobile)
- The filter panel will now remain open after using Search.
- The filter panel will now hide once cards are dragged to a deck and will reappear after they’ve been added.
- The filter panel will no longer be dismissed until the “Done” button has been pressed.
- Card text for Teron Gorefiend has been updated to be more technically accurate: “Destroy all other friendly minions. Deathrattle: Resummon them with +1/+1.”